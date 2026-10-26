PSG player ratings vs Lyon: Senny Mayulu and Mika Godts strike late as substitutes secure top spot

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Paris Saint-Germain moved to the summit of Ligue 1 after a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Lyon at the Parc des Princes. Late goals from substitutes Senny Mayulu and Mika Godts finally broke the visitors' resistance in a match defined by tactical patience.

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Paris Saint-Germain ascended to the top of the Ligue 1 table following a methodical 2-0 victory over Lyon. Despite commanding 68% of the possession and completing an astonishing 708 accurate passes, the hosts found themselves frustrated for long periods by a disciplined Lyon low block. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 72nd minute through substitute Mayulu, before Godts doubled the advantage late on to ensure the three points remained in the capital.

Tactically, PSG relied heavily on the metronomic distribution of Vitinha to sustain pressure, but the lack of verticality in the first hour was evident. The match was eventually decided by the quality of depth at Luis Enrique's disposal. As Lyon's energy levels dipped in the final quarter, the introduction of fresh legs allowed PSG to exploit spaces that were previously congested, culminating in a professional performance that sees them leapfrog Stade Rennais in the standings.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Matvei Safonov - 8/10

A remarkably assured performance from the goalkeeper, who was arguably PSG's best player before the goals arrived. Safonov produced 5 vital saves to maintain his clean sheet, dealing expertly with a dangerous header from Moussa Niakhate and a late breakaway effort from Noah Nartey. His composure under pressure was a key pillar of the win.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

Operating in his usual hybrid role, Hakimi provided the necessary width to stretch Lyon's backline. While he didn't record a direct goal involvement, his presence in the final third occupied defenders and allowed the interior midfielders more time on the ball. He remained disciplined defensively against the pace of Julien Duranville.

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Willian Pacho - 7/10

The defensive leader of the night, Pacho recorded a team-high 8 defensive interventions. He was physically dominant in his duels and showed great anticipation to snuff out Lyon counter-attacks before they reached the penalty area. His recovery speed was essential during the visitors' sporadic fast breaks.

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Illia Zabarnyi - 6/10

A solid outing for the centre-back, who nearly scored in the 28th minute with a header from a corner that required a save from Greif. He complemented Pacho well, though he was occasionally caught out by the movement of Nuamah in transitions. He finished the game with high passing accuracy as part of the build-up phase.

Warren Zaïre-Emery - 6/10

Deployed in a deeper role or shifting into the defensive line, the youngster showed his tactical versatility. He wasn't as involved in the attacking third as usual but provided vital structural balance. He was replaced in the 65th minute as PSG looked for more natural defensive width through Lucas Hernandez.

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Midfield

Vitinha - 8/10

The heartbeat of the side. Vitinha delivered a passing clinic, completing 144 accurate passes from 153 attempts. His ability to recycle possession and switch the point of attack kept Lyon under constant strain. He tested Greif with a powerful long-range effort in the 56th minute that showcased his growing confidence.

Fabian Ruiz - 6/10

Ruiz provided a steady presence on the left side of the midfield trio. He had two decent sights of goal, including a blocked effort in the 79th minute, but he struggled to provide the final pass to unlock the defence. His positioning helped maintain the 68% possession dominance.

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João Neves - 6/10

A tidy performance from the Portuguese midfielder before his 57th-minute withdrawal. He worked hard to close down spaces and had one shot blocked in the 53rd minute. While he was efficient, he lacked the creative spark required to break through the Lyon lines on this particular evening.

Attack

Ferran Torres - 6/10

Leading the line, Torres found it difficult to escape the attention of Niakhate and Bacher. He had several opportunities, including a saved shot in the 57th minute and a goal that was disallowed in the 64th minute. His movement was good, but he lacked the clinical edge required to open the scoring himself.

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Désiré Doué - 6/10

The most active of the starting attackers, Doué registered 4 total shots, though only one hit the target. He was a constant threat on the left wing, using his dribbling to bypass Athekame, but his final decision-making often let him down when entering the box. He was substituted in the 81st minute.

Maghnes Akliouche - 5/10

A quiet night for the winger, who struggled to exert his influence on the game. He had two efforts on goal in the first half - one saved and one off target - but he faded as the game progressed. He was eventually replaced by Ndjantou as PSG sought a more direct threat.

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Substitutes & Manager

Mika Godts - 8/10

A game-changing cameo. Coming on in the 57th minute, Godts added much-needed directness. He eventually found the net in the 84th minute to make it 2-0, showing great composure to finish after a fast break, effectively ending the contest.

Lucas Hernández - 6/10

Introduced in the 65th minute to shore up the left side. He provided defensive stability and allowed PSG to transition into a more rigid shape during the final stages of the match.

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Senny Mayulu - 9/10

The hero of the night. Mayulu entered the fray in the 65th minute and broke the deadlock just seven minutes later with a precise finish in the 72nd minute. His impact was immediate, providing the clinical touch that the starting attackers lacked.

Lucas Beraldo - N/A

Late substitute, not enough time to impact the tactical flow.

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Quentin Ndjantou - N/A

Late substitute, not enough time to impact the tactical flow.

Luis Enrique - 8/10

Enrique deserves immense credit for his game management. Recognising that his starting frontline was stagnating, his decision to introduce Mayulu and Godts proved inspired. Both substitutes scored, validating his tactical adjustments and securing the win that takes PSG top.