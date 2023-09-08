WATCH: Don't look PSG supporters! Marco Asensio subbed off due to injury while on Spain duty

- Asensio injured in Georgia
- Assisted opening goal
- In fine form for PSG in Ligue 1
WHAT HAPPENED? Asensio was in fine form as Spain cruised to a 4-0 half-time lead against their outmatched opponents. But worryingly the former-Real Madrid man pulled up with what appeared to be a muscle injury and was taken off by manager Luis de la Fuente and replaced by Athletic Club's Nico Williams.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asensio's strong start to the season continued, sparkling as Spain blew Georgia away creating Alvaro Morata's opening goal with a delicious angled cross.
He's found the back of the net twice and assisted as much in four games for the Parisian side in Ligue 1 this campaign.
WHAT NEXT FOR ASENSIO? PSG fans will be hoping that Asensio's withdrawal turns out to be precautionary with Spain already in such a formidable position in the game and he's fit to take on Nice next weekend at the Parc des Princes.