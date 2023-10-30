'Lack of class' - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe blasted for making obscene gesture towards Brest supporters after substitution in Ligue 1 victory

Kylian Mbappe has been accused of 'lacking class' after his obscene gesture towards Brest supporters during Paris Saint-Germain's win on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has come in for more criticism for the way he reacted to heckling from Brest fans during Saturday's Ligue 1 clash. The Frenchman made an obscene gesture towards the crowd after being substituted having netted the winner. Both Brest midfielder Hugo Magnetti and coach Eric Roy hit out at the forward's behaviour, with the latter suggesting he should be 'above all that'.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s a bit of lack of class on Mbappe's part to tease the stadium. It's not like anyone died, but these are little things that annoy you. I'll tell him that he shouldn't have done that. I hope they'll have the courage to do that against Real Madrid or Bayern Munich," Magnetti commented in response.

Roy said: "I won't name names, but I found the attitude of some Parisians ridiculous. You've won the match, you don't need to add to that. When you're away from home, you get heckled, and we have a healthy atmosphere here. There are plenty of stadiums where things could have [escalated]. I was a bit surprised by his reaction because I found it ridiculous. He should be above all of that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's reaction came as Brest supporters referenced the rape accusations hanging over team-mate and friend Achraf Hakimi - allegations the Moroccan denies.

"Well of course, and I should have even sang with them when they insulted my team-mate," Mbappe posted on X after being accused by a journalist of not behaving in a way befitting of France's national team captain. PSG coach Luis Enrique also didn't take kindly to it, stating afterwards: "I don't like that kind of thing, it's bad energy."

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE & PSG? Having won the game in Brest 3-2 through Mbappe's late goal, PSG will return to the pitch at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Friday night for the visit of Montpellier.