PSG president Al-Khelaifi insists French giants don't have big January transfer window plans

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has suggested the club will not make any signings in January.

PSG president rules out any signings

Already blessed with Messi, Neymar & Mbappe

Parisians top of French league by five points

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG are top of the French league after dropping just four points all season. The Parisians have one of the most star-studded line-ups in world football and are constantly adding to the squad to ensure they stay at that level. However, it doesn't look like they will be making any additions in January with president Al-Khelaifi seemingly rules out any signings.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to L'Equipe about whether PSG are planning on making any additions in the new year, Al-Khelafi said: "We'll see, but I don't think so. We don't ned anyone. We have to keep the same team. I think we have found a collective spirit and that we are well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After something of a spending spree in the summer, it's hard to see where Christophe Galtier's side may need any additions in the second half of the season. Improving on a front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe seems pretty impossible, while their defence and midfield is blessed with depth and quality not many other teams possess. PSG have previously been linked with now-free agent Cristiano Ronaldo, but a move now seems unlikely.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? PSG are back in action on the December 28 when they face Strasbourg in Ligue 1. The fixture falls just 10 days after the World Cup final, in which many of their squad will hope to feature.