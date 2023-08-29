Try again! PSG have €80m Randal Kolo Muani offer rejected but negotiations continue

Paris Saint-Germain's €80 million (£68.57m/$86.49m) offer for Randal Kolo Muani has been reportedly turned down by Eintracht Frankfurt.

PSG bid €80m for Kolo Muani

Frankfurt rejected the approach

The two clubs continue to negotiate

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Sports, the German club have rejected the latest offer from PSG for the French striker which would have seen them earn €70m (£60.57m/$75.67m) upfront and a further €10m in bonuses. Frankfurt remain adamant that they want €100 million (£86m/$109m) for his services and will not accept anything less.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two clubs will continue to negotiate so that they can thrash out a deal for Kolo Muani before the transfer window slams shut on September 1. It had earlier been reported that the striker had reached a verbal agreement with PSG which could help the Parisians in negotiating a lower fee for the striker.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report also mentions that if PSG include Hugo Ekitike in the deal then Frankfurt could potentially soften their stance. However, The Eagles are not willing to cover his entire wages and hence the player must take a pay cut to join the Bundesliga side.

WHAT NEXT? Kolo Muani wants the transfer to go through before Frankfurt takes the pitch on Thursday evening to face Levski Sofia in a Europe Conference League playoff fixture.