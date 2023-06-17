PSG make surprise contact with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after Julian Nagelsmann talks collapse

Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta over becoming their manager after talks with Julian Nagelsmann collapsed.

PSG open talks with Arteta

Luis Campos keen on a deal

PSG had targeted Nagelsmann

WHAT HAPPENED? RMC reports that PSG sporting advisor Campos has contacted Arteta and has spoken to him about the prospect moving to the French capital. The club relieved Christophe Galtier of his duties at the end of the season and had looked poised to appoint Nagelsmann, but those talks collapsed earlier this week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta may have spoken to PSG but the report claims the club are pessimistic about their chances of appointing the Spaniard, who has just guided the Gunners to an impressive second-placed finish in the Premier League. The Gunners are also pressing ahead with summer plans as they attempt to strengthen his squad, amid links with the likes of West Ham star Declan Rice and Chelsea's Kai Havertz.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG have also been linked with a potential move to appoint former midfielder Thiago Motta, who is currently managing Bologna in Serie A, and it appears that they are assessing their options as they gauge interest in the position, with Porto boss Sergio Conceicao also a touted option. Whoever comes into the club will have to deal with the immediate issue of Kylian Mbappe's future, as he could join Real Madrid after informing the club that he does not intend to renew his contract beyond its expiry next summer.

WHAT NEXT? PSG will attempt to bring in a new manager swiftly, as they kick off their pre-season preparations against Al-Nassr on July 25.