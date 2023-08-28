One in, one out? PSG make fresh €80m offer for Randal Kolo Muani and could let Hugo Ekitike join Eintracht Frankfurt in separate deal

- PSG make final Kolo Muani bid
- Ekitike could go the other way
- Willing to spend bid on striker
WHAT HAPPENED? With PSG looking to sign the French international, Eintracht have proven to be a big hurdle for the French club. The German club has been asking for a fee of over €100 million (£86m/$109m), however, PSG have now made a bid of €80m (£68m/$86m) and will let Ekitike join the Germans for a 'special' price to sweeten the deal.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kolo Muani scored 23 goals and laid on 14 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions in the previous season and is therefore a big target for the Parisiens, considering the ever-changing situation of Kylian Mbappe at the club.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? With the end of the transfer window fast approaching, the two clubs will have to move quickly if they are to get both transfers completed this week.