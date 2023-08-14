Don't sell at any price! Lionel Messi visit sees semi-final ticket value skyrocket but Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin urges fans to hold on

Ahead of their semifinal clash against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin pleaded with fans to not sell their tickets.

Curtin urges fans not to sell tickets

Ticket prices surge, ceiling of $1500

The allure of seeing Messi in-person

WHAT HAPPENED? Following their 2-1 victory over Liga MX side Queretaro in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, Union head coach Curtin begged his fans to hold onto their tickets regardless of resale value on the open market. Leading up to Tuesday evening's semifinal clash, prices have climbed as high as $1500 on MLS ticketing app Seatgeek.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Please don't sell your tickets, no matter how much money they're offering for them, please," he said at a press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Curtin and the Union are hoping to retain their home-stadium advantage as the red-hot Argentine and Inter Miami come to town. Messi fans may have other plans in mind, though.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE PHILADELPHIA UNION AND JIM CURTIN?: The Eastern Conference heavyweights will play host to a reinvented Inter Miami side under Tata Martino.