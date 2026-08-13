Forever young? New data reveals Premier League & EFL clubs with youngest & oldest squads as Peterborough United lead the youth revolution

Modern football is increasingly becoming a young person's game, but while some clubs are fully committed to a youth-first philosophy, others are doubling down on seasoned experience to achieve their goals. The latest Midnite Built Different Index that covers all 92 Premier League and EFL clubs in 2025-26 has analysed every club across the football pyramid to identify who is really building for the future and who is relying on the old guard.

Peterborough lead the youth revolution

"You can't win anything with kids." Alan Hansen was made to eat his words after his infamous quip from 1995 was chewed up and spat out by Sir Alex Ferguson as the legendary Scot guided a youthful Manchester United 'Class of '92' side to numerous domestic and European titles. Fast forward 20-odd years and are we finding Hansen's mantra has been well and truly consigned to the scrapheap? Or is it now vital to possess experienced, been there, done that, professionals in order to achieve success in English football?

We start our journey in League One and, rather aptly, at Peterborough United. Previously managed by the son of Sir Alex, Darren Ferguson, until his sacking in October 2025, Posh have assembled a squad with an average age of just 23.5 years old across the past five seasons, jettisoning them to the very summit of the 'Squad Age' table of the Midnite Built Different Index. But has it worked?

Now managed by Luke Williams, Peterborough have finished the last two campaigns in a somewhat disappointing 18th place, having suffered relegation from the Championship in 2022. With 29-year-old Jacob Mendy - of 'Welcome to Wrexham' fame - and veteran centre-back Tom Lees having been moved on in the summer, it doesn't look like they're ready to abandon a youth-first approach just yet.

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Despite the fact Fleetwood Town, Barnsley and MK Dons all feature in the top five of the 'Squad Age' ranking, a reliance on youth isn't just an EFL trend. Sunderland, who were being tipped by many to drop straight back down to the Championship after sealing promotion to the Premier League for the 2025-26 season, have been steadily building a squad littered with young talent, culminating in them booking a spot in the Europa League for the upcoming campaign.

As much as the signing of vastly experienced, double FA Cup-winning old head Granit Xhaka - now 33 - would've pulled their five-season average down, the presence of first-team regulars like Robin Roefs (23), Brian Brobbey (25), Wilson Isidor (25), Trai Hume (24), Noah Sadiki (21) and Habib Diarra (22) should ensure they're not due to slide anytime soon. That is, however, with the caveat that a number of the players in the youthful matchday squad for their historic Championship play-off final win over Sheffield United have since moved on - Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson, the scorers of the Black Cats' two goals, were both 20 or under at the time.

Chelsea's youth-first policy is being ripped up

Elsewhere in England's top flight, it would be remiss not to shine the spotlight on Chelsea, given the arrival of Xabi Alonso and what appears to be a major shift in how they navigate the transfer market. The Blues had climbed a mammoth 41 places up to 15th in the 'Squad Age' Index, the second highest of all Premier League sides, and it's not difficult to work out why.

The west Londoners had been adopting a scattergun transfer strategy that saw them target some of the world's most highly-rated young players, often bringing them in on unthinkably long contracts in a bold attempt to protect their assets and/or ensure maximum sell-on value. Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Malo Gusto, Noni Madueke, Carney Chukwuemeka, Andrey Santos, Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia - we'll stop there, as the list really does go on and on - all arrived over the past five seasons, and all were 21 or under.

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Enter Señor Alonso. Since the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager began his role at Stamford Bridge in July 2026, the Blues have gone from spending on unproven, wet-behind-the-ears youngsters to proper Premier League old-heads who have been around the block. Any more additions in the same bracket as Danny Welbeck (35) and Jordan Henderson (36) and next year's 'Squad Age' ranking will surely see a significant slide down the table for the Premier League giants.

West Ham, Fulham & the old guard

There's more than one way to skin a cat, as the old saying goes, and the 'Squad Age' ranking can also be used to identify those clubs that stockpiled on experience in a bid to build what they hoped would be a successful squad. That experience-first approach saw varying levels of success, but it was ultimately futile for the side plumb last in the ranking - West Ham.

Relegation to the Championship at the end of last season was certainly not the intended outcome when the Hammers - whose five-season average age totalled 28.5 years - pulled the trigger on signings including Danny Ings (then aged 30), James Ward-Prowse and Kalvin Phillips (both then 28), Niclas Fullkrug (then 31) and Callum Wilson (then 33) over the past few years. The thinking was simple - bring in players of a certain vintage, hopefully negating the risk that they may well be over the hill, and the end result will be season-after-season improvement. Or maybe not.

With the benefit of hindsight, many of the arrivals clearly did little to improve the club's prospects as relegation loomed large, but as much as it hasn't worked out for the Hammers - who landed favourably in Midnite's 'Twelfth Man' Index that rewards loyal local support - there have been clear green shoots for other sides that have followed a similar approach.

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Fulham - 91st in the 'Squad Age' table - have also been going with experience over youthful exuberance, with their average squad age of 28.3 years having been achieved by the presence of seasoned campaigners such as Bernd Leno (34), Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Alex Iwobi and Timothy Castagne (all 30), while previous incarnations of former manager Marco Silva's squads included veteran figures like Willian, Tim Ream and Raul Jimenez. It's an approach that has, by and large, bore fruit, with the Cottagers having bounced straight back from relegation in 2021 to achieve their highest ever Premier League points tally, 58, at the end of the 2024-25 season.

And so here we are, almost 26 years into the 21st century - have we now learnt that you truly can't win anything with kids these days? Peterborough's recent struggles, coupled with middling League Two club Fleetwood Town, who finished second in the 'Squad Age' ranking, are proof that it can't be done, while West Ham are hardly banging the drum for the veterans.

Perhaps it's Arsenal who possess the perfect model to follow. Their remarkable ascent to Premier League champions and Champions League finalists has taken six-and-a-half years of Mikel Arteta's blood, sweat and tears, with an average five-season squad age of 25.2 seeing them land in 23rd place in the rankings. That's more than good enough for us.

Explore the full Built Different Index by Midnite