Former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel says Mikel Arteta's goalkeeper decision is 'harsh' on Aaron Ramsdale, but expected after David Raya's summer arrival

Brad Friedel feels Mikel Arteta's goalkeeper decision is 'harsh' on Aaron Ramsdale, but was expected after David Raya's summer arrival.

Raya joined Arsenal in summer

Pushed Ramsdale down the pecking order

Freidel believes Ramsdale's time is over

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old England international goalkeeper has found himself on the bench for Arsenal in their last two games as Raya has been preferred by the Arsenal manager. Although, Arteta has emphasized that his choice of goalkeeper is based on tactical considerations the fact that Raya has been selected as the starting goalkeeper not only in the Premier League but also in the Champions League has led to the speculation that the Spaniard has indeed replaced Ramsdale as the No. 1.

WHAT THEY SAID: Freidel, the former USMNT keeper, feels that Ramsdale's time is done at Arsenal and Raya will once again get the nod in the upcoming North London derby.

"I thought from the second they signed him they signed him to be the new no.1," he told talkSPORT.

"I don’t think you pay that much money for someone with one year left on their contract, I know he signed an extra contract and went on loan, but that was for other reasons. I think they really liked Raya so when he became available they pushed for him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Freidel, who has the third-most appearances of any goalkeeper in Premier League history, believes that Ramsdale's days are numbered in north London and will leave Arsenal at the end of the season in search of more minutes.

"It’s very harsh on Ramsdale but it’s the coach’s decision," the former Liverpool keeper said.

"I’m assuming Ramsdale at the end of this season will end up having to do what Matt Turner did at the end of the previous season and find another place to play. I know it’s early and people will say you have to see what he does, but I think Raya was brought in as the no.1.

"You thought maybe they could be swapping if they’d played Ramsdale in the Champions League, but that didn’t happen. I think we’ll see Raya in goal and he’ll be the incumbent no.1 this season.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will be back in action on Sunday against Tottenham in the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium.