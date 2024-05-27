Premier League 2024-25 start date, fixtures & teams

No sooner does a season end than Premier League fans begin impatiently wondering, 'When is the football back?'
The summer of 2024 will at least have the respite of Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024 for starting soccer lovers, but, for many, nothing comes close to the Premier League and following the fortunes of their favourite club.
So, when does the Premier League return for the 2024-25 season? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
When does the 2024-25 Premier League start?
The 2024-25 Premier League season is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 17, 2024. It will run for nine months and conclude on May 25, 2025.
There will be no mid-season (winter) break in 2024-25, with the season starting a week later than the 2023-24 campaign, which kicked off on August 11.
The summer transfer window for this season will open on Friday, June 14, 2024, and it will close at 11 pm BST on Friday, August 30, 2024.
When are the Premier League 2024-25 fixtures released?
All Premier League fixtures for 2024-25 will be released on June 18, 2024 at 9 am BST.Getty
Which teams are in the Premier League for 2024-25?
|Team
|Last season finish
|Stadium
|Manchester City
|1st
|Etihad Stadium
|Arsenal
|2nd
|Emirates Stadium
|Liverpool
|3rd
|Anfield
|Aston Villa
|4th
|Villa Park
|Tottenham
|5th
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Chelsea
|6th
|Stamford Bridge
|Newcastle United
|7th
|St James' Park
|Manchester United
|8th
|Old Trafford
|West Ham
|9th
|London Stadium
|Crystal Palace
|10th
|Selhurst Park
|Brighton
|11th
|Amex Stadium
|Bournemouth
|12th
|Vitality Stadium
|Fulham
|13th
|Craven Cottage
|Wolves
|14th
|Molineux
|Everton
|15th
|Goodison Park
|Brentford
|16th
|Gtech Community Stadium
|Nottingham Forest
|17th
|City Ground
|Leicester City
|1st (Championship)
|King Power Stadium
|Ipswich Town
|2nd (Championship)
|Portman Road
|Southampton
|Playoff winners (Championship)
|St Mary's
A total of 20 teams will compete in the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Manchester City, who won the league for the fourth season in a row in 2023-24, are the defending champions.
The three promoted teams from the Championship are Leicester City, Ipswich Town and play-off winners Southampton, who replace relegated Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United.
Which TV channels will show Premier League games in 2024-24?
United Kingdom
|Broadcaster
|No. of games
|Sky Sports
|128
|TNT Sports
|52
|Amazon Prime Video
|20
In the United Kingdom, you will need subscriptions to Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime Video if you wish to watch as many Premier League games as possible in 2024-25.
Sky Sports holds the broadcasting rights to the biggest number of games (128), followed by TNT Sports (52) and then Amazon Prime Video (20).
The BBC traditionally broadcasts highlights of all Premier League games on its iconic Match of the Day programme, which is usually aired on Saturday evenings.
United States
- NBC Sports
- Peacock
- USA Network
NBC Sports holds the broadcasting rights for the Premier League in the United States, with games available to watch across its NBC, Peacock and USA Network channels.