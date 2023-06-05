Premier League 2022-23 quiz: How well do you remember the season?

Test your knowledge of the 2022-23 season with the ultimate Premier League quiz

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Let's start at the back. Which goalkeeper led the league in clean sheets in the 2022-23 season?</h3><ul><li>David de Gea</li><li>Alisson</li><li>Ederson</li><li>Nick Pope</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Erling Haaland took the Premier League by storm in his first season for Manchester City, easily securing the Golden Boot – but how many goals did he score?</h3><ul><li>32</li><li>34</li><li>36</li><li>38</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>On a similar subject... how many of the league's 10 top scorers were English?</h3><ul><li>Two</li><li>Three</li><li>Four</li><li>Five</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Premier League season was rudely interrupted by the World Cup during the winter – but can you tell us which team sent the most players to the tournament?</h3><ul><li>Chelsea</li><li>Tottenham</li><li>Manchester United</li><li>Manchester City</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Can you name this Bournemouth player, who returned from a 536-day absence against Aston Villa in March after being diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021?</h3><ul><li>Lewis Cook</li><li>David Brooks</li><li>Ryan Christie</li><li>Joe Rothwell</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Brighton were one of the season's biggest success stories, finishing sixth and securing Europa League football next season – but have they ever played in European competition before?</h3><ul><li>Yes</li><li>No</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many different managers took charge of a Chelsea game this season?</h3><ul><li>Two</li><li>Three</li><li>Four</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Speaking of Chelsea managers, which fellow boss did Thomas Tuchel have a blow-up with on the touchline early in the season?</h3><ul><li>Antonio Conte</li><li>Pep Guardiola</li><li>Jurgen Klopp</li><li>Erik ten Hag</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What did Roy Keane call Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson after he went down under an apparent elbow from linesman Constantine Hatzidakis during a 2-2 draw in April?</h3><ul><li>A little mouse</li><li>A dramatic diva</li><li>A big baby</li><li>An attention-seeking weasel</li></ul></section><section data-block="Order"><h3>Order these teams by where they finished in the table, from highest to lowest...</h3><ul><li>Fulham</li><li>Crystal Palace</li><li>Wolves</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these players had the most Premier League assists this season?</h3><ul><li>Bukayo Saka</li><li>James Maddison</li><li>Bruno Fernandes</li><li>Ivan Perisic</li></ul></section><section data-block="Order"><h3>Order these teams by where they finished in the table, from highest to lowest...</h3><ul><li>West Ham</li><li>Bournemouth</li><li>Nottingham Forest</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these players did NOT score in Liverpool's 7-0 drubbing of Manchester United in March?</h3><ul><li>Cody Gakpo</li><li>Trent Alexander-Arnold</li><li>Darwin Nunez</li><li>Mohamed Salah</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Newcastle exceeded expectations by finishing in the top four to secure Champions League football – when did they last achieve this feat?</h3><ul><li>2002/03</li><li>2004/05</li><li>2006/07</li><li>2008/09</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>And finally... Arsenal set an unwanted record this season – they spent longer at the top of the Premier League than any team in history without going on to win it. For how many days were they on top?</h3><ul><li>201</li><li>222</li><li>230</li><li>248</li></ul></section>