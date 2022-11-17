Pre-World Cup friendly results: Messi & Argentina dazzle as Germany toil to victory over Oman

Argentina put in Wednesday's most impressive performance among World Cup-bound teams, while others looked far less convincing...

Managers have named their 26-man World Cup squads, but starting line-ups and final tactical tweaks are still being decided this week based on last impressions.

Performances in warm-up matches are crucial for players on the cusp of starting roles, while coaches are hoping to gain positive momentum entering the tournament.

GOAL recaps the biggest friendly matches before the World Cup...

Wednesday, November 16

Saudi Arabia 0-1 Croatia

Andrej Kramaric netted an 82nd-minute winner in a battle of teams both headed to the World Cup.

UAE 0-5 Argentina

Lionel Messi scored a fabulous goal with his right foot, capping a great team move, and Argentina continued to look like a powerful attacking force.

Oman 0-1 Germany

Hansi Flick's men barely edged Oman with an 80th-minute goal from Niclas Fullkrug.

Poland 1-0 Chile

Another late goal on an entertaining Wednesday of friendly action as Krzysztof Piatek broke the deadlock in the 85th minute. Poland won despite having just 26 per cent of possession.

Mexico 1-2 Sweden

Are Mexico heading for World Cup trouble? It certainly looks as though they might be followinga surprising defeat to Sweden.