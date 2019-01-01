Pogba's agent reveals he is 'in the process' of a transfer away from Man Utd
Comments()
Mino Raiola has revealed that he is "in the process" of ensuring Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United for pastures new this summer.
Pogba has been the subject of transfer rumours since the summer window opened, and is reportedly a target for former club Juventus as well as Real Madrid.
The 26-year-old was the Red Devils' top-scorer across all competitions last season, netting 16 goals from midfield in a disappointing season for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men.
The France international has his sights set on a move away from Old Trafford this summer however, reports The Times, and news comes just two days before the club's pre-season trip to Australia.
More to follow...