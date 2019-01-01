Pogba a doubt for Arsenal clash after aggravating ankle injury

Paul Pogba faces a race against time to prove his fitness for 's clash with after suffering a recurrence of an ankle injury.

international Pogba made his return to first-team action on Wednesday as he played the full 90 minutes in United's penalty shootout win over Rochdale in the .

But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now confirmed that the former man aggravated the problem which had kept him out since the end of August and is now a doubt to take on the Gunners on Monday.

"The situation is he finished the game but he got a knock to his ankle which is very swollen," he told a press conference.

"He’s in a race for Monday. Doubt? Yes, but that’s just the way it is."

More to follow...