'It shouldn't happen' - Mauricio Pochettino sends warning to Chelsea summer signing Nicolas Jackson

Patrick Rowe
Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 2023-24Getty
ChelseaN. JacksonPremier LeagueAFC BournemouthAston Villa

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has warned striker Nicolas Jackson ahead of their upcoming clash with Aston Villa.

  • Jackson yet to get going
  • Too many cautions
  • Threat of a ban looms

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old Chelsea forward, who arrived from Villarreal in a £32million deal in the summer, has struggled since arriving in the Premier League with just one goal in his first five matches. To add to it, he has also tallied four yellow cards and is just one caution away from receiving a one-game suspension due to his lack of discipline.

Blues' boss Pochettino spoke on his striker's disciplinary issues Friday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I talked to him today. We had a meeting with him and also Enzo [Fernandez]. For a striker to pick up four yellow cards from talking to the officials, it shouldn't happen. It would be ok for different actions but not for that."

Article continues below

"He is young and he needs to improve, he will be a fantastic player but he needs time. He needs to be calm and relaxed in front of goal and it will arrive. He needs to be clever to not protest to the referees."

"Maybe it's his normal behavior on the pitch or maybe it's because the rules changed this season. He has come from Spain and here it is more sensitive this season. Hopefully, he doesn't get another one on Sunday because he will be suspended."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jackson's most recent outing in blue arrived in the frustrating 0-0 draw with Bournemouth last weekend, where the striker missed three chances and even saw one of his efforts hit the woodwork during his 90-minute outing.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 2023-24GettyMauricio Pochettino Chelsea 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR JACKSON? With striker options limited at Stamford Bridge currently, Jackson will likely be handed another opportunity by Pochettino against Aston Villa on Sunday, as he looks to address his goal drought.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

221275 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 48%Manchester City
  • 16%Arsenal
  • 13%Manchester United
  • 13%Liverpool
  • 5%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
221275 Votes

Editors' Picks