How playing FIFA 23 has helped Jota through Liverpool injury nightmare

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international forward picked up a calf problem in a Premier League clash with Manchester City on October 16, 2022 and has been absent ever since – sitting out three months of domestic action and the World Cup finals in Qatar. The hope is that a return to action is not too far away, but Jota has been keeping himself busy competing in virtual online tournaments that are helping to keep his tactical brain sharp and love for football ticking over.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jota, who recently took in two victories and three defeats when facing professional players at the FIFA Global Series, has told YouTuber AJ3 of the benefits he has found in video games: “It (FIFA) helps me a lot, especially now. I got injured last year so this was really helpful for me because it's my only way to compete. I love competitions so I just found something I could compete in whilst I was injured. That was this week in the FIFA Global Series. It's still football, a lot of the tactical side I like.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jota’s skills on FIFA are well documented, with the 26-year-old prevailing in a Premier League tournament back in 2020 that saw him emerge victorious in a final showdown with current Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are desperate to get Jota back as soon as possible as, despite bringing in Dutch forward Cody Gakpo during the January transfer window, they have suffered a number of untimely injuries this season that have made it difficult for Jurgen Klopp’s squad to establish consistency and momentum.