Pirlo unfazed by talk of sack at Juventus

Juventus face Porto in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash ono Tuesday

Andrea Pirlo has insisted he is not concerned by speculation about his position at Juventus, saying the club will decide whether he remains or goes.

Pirlo took charge of Juventus following the dismissal of Maurizio Sarri last summer, but he is in danger of becoming the first manager of the Turin club not to win Serie A since Luigi Del Neri in the 2010-11 season.

Juve face Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday, trailing 2-1 from the first leg, and it has been claimed he could be shown the door if the club fail to advance to the quarter-finals.

What has been said?

Pirlo was asked at a press conference on Monday if he felt his position rested on the outcome of the clash with Porto.

In response, Pirlo said: “If I thought so, I wouldn’t be here. I know it’s an important game, but I focus on one game at a time. The club will decide my future, depending on the results.

“I work day by day, I know my project and the club’s project.”

Juventus’ Champions League struggles

Juve have won Serie A for nine seasons in a row, but have not lifted the Champions League since 1996.

The Old Lady of Italian football were beaten finalists in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons, but they have not gone beyond the quarter-finals since.

This is Cristiano Ronaldo’s third season at the club, and he was brought in to get them over the line in Europe. The Portuguese superstar was rested at the weekend, coming off the bench for the final 20 minutes of the 3-1 win over Lazio, and will be the focal point at home to Porto on Tuesday.

