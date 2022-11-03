Pique announces he will retire from football after Barcelona's next La Liga game

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced he is retiring from football and Saturday's La Liga match against Almeria willl be his last.

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender has confirmed in a video on social media that he will retire from football after Barcelona's clash against Almeria on Saturday in La Liga. Pique has fallen out of favour at the Camp Nou this season, making just three La Liga starts, and has decided to call time on his trophy-laden career.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pique has slipped behind Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia in the pecking order at Barcelona this season and has spent most of the campaign on the bench. The defender has previously said he would rather retire than accept being a substitute for a whole season and now looks set to keep his word.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIQUE? The defender will wave farewell to Barcelona fans on Saturday at the Camp Nou against Almeria in what is bound to be an emotional game for the 35-year-old club legend.