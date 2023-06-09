Phil Neville has jumped right back into coaching as the ex-England defender has accepted a role with the Canadian national team.

Neville hired by Canada

Set to join staff for Nations League

Arrival comes shortly after Inter Miami exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Neville has been added to John Herdman's staff ahead of the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. Canada has also added former Crystal Palace, Coventry City and Millwall defender Richard Shaw to the staff.

Neville joins up with a Canada team fresh off its first World Cup appearance since 1986, with Herdman's side going out in the group stage with losses to Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move sees Neville jump right back into a coaching gig after recently being dismissed by Inter Miami. He had been in charge of the club, owned by longtime teammate David Beckham, since 2021, but was sacked with the club sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Since Neville's departure, the club has changed drastically due to the signing of Lionel Messi, who is set to join the club this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Both Phil and Richard bring with them winning experiences at the highest levels and have worked with some of the premier leagues top managers during their careers,” said Herdman. “They’ll work as positional and unit coaches with the aim of helping us to win our first trophy in over two decades.”

WHAT NEXT FOR CANADA? Canada will face Panama on one side of the Nations League bracket as the U.S. men's national team takes on Mexico on the other.