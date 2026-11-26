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Petar Sucic converted from the penalty spot for the second consecutive match to spark Inter's 2-0 Champions League victory over VfB Stuttgart at San Siro. Speaking after full-time, the Croatian midfielder praised injured spot-kick specialists Hakan Calhanoglu and Piotr Zielinski while highlighting Inter's improved defending against crosses.

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Sucic strikes from the spot again to unlock Stuttgart

Croatian midfielder Petar Sucic continued his clinical run from 12 yards by converting a decisive penalty to set Inter on course for a 2-0 Champions League victory over VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday night. Having also scored from the spot in Bergamo days earlier, Sucic dictated the midfield tempo at San Siro before Lautaro Martinez added a second goal to seal Inter's third straight European win.

"I managed to score from the penalty spot in two consecutive games, I'm happy to have contributed to the team's victory," Sucic said in his post-match interviews. "The group has a very strong mentality and is always very united, the season is long and we can have problems and injuries."

Addressing penalty advice from Calhanoglu and Zielinski

With regular penalty takers Hakan Calhanoglu and Piotr Zielinski sidelined through injury, Sucic stepped up once again with composure. Asked whether the absent duo had offered him tips from the spot, the midfielder hailed their pedigree while backing his own self-belief.

"If Calhanoglu and Zielinski gave me advice on penalties? They are among the best in the world, I have a lot of confidence in myself and I'm happy because I scored two goals in two games," Sucic explained.

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Learning from Bergamo cross lapses and embracing midfield versatility

Sucic pointed out that Inter corrected the late defensive mistakes against crosses that cost them in Bergamo, while expressing satisfaction with operating in a deep playmaking role under Cristian Chivu.

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"I think we did a lot of good things in Bergamo too and were ahead, but in the end we conceded to their crosses. Stuttgart also tried today, but we were much better at defending in this situation," he noted. "Playmaker? I'm happy, I think I can play in all midfield roles and the coach used me that way too. I'm ready to give my best, I just want to help the team."

Taking top-eight chase one game at a time

While securing an automatic top-eight finish in the Champions League league phase remains the target, Sucic urged Inter to stay grounded ahead of a demanding schedule.

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"The top eight? That's the goal, but let's look at the game per game and let's see where we are," he added, with Inter next travelling to face Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, December 9.