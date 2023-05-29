Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly been in touch with Neymar as he plots a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Neymar wants exit after fan abuse

Pep contacted Brazilian by phone

But transfer to City remains unlikely

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian has experienced an underwhelming campaign in the French capital that was once again ravaged by injury and ended in yet more Champions League disappointment. Ire from certain sections of the PSG fanbase reached its peak with vehement protests aimed towards Neymar and team-mate Lionel Messi. Some ultras even voiced their displeasure outside the Brazilian's home.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was these latter hostilities that appear to have been the final straw, as Neymar is now thought to be keen on a move away from Paris this summer - despite being contracted until 2027. Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United were among the initial frontrunners, but L'Equipe have revealed that it is their Premier League rivals City who have made first contact. Guardiola has reportedly reached out to Neymar to enquire about his state of mind and his intentions ahead of the coming window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, the French outlet continues that such a call does not constitute a concrete move for the forward, whose injury proneness at 31 years old has cast doubts over his suitability to the Premier League more generally. As a result, L'Equipe conclude that a sensational transfer to City is highly unlikely, but a move away from PSG cannot be ruled out at this early stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? As the Brazilian continues to recover from ankle ligament surgery, questions about whether he is the right man to lead PSG's new project - which will likely have a new manager at the helm - will rage on.