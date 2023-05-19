Pep Guardiola admits he ‘loves’ clashing with Kevin De Bruyne after Champions League ‘shut up’ row as Man City boss reveals: ‘You should see him at training!’

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he revels in his on-pitch arguments with Kevin De Bruyne, such as against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan has admitted he enjoyed De Bruyne telling him to "shut up" during City's 4-0 win over Real Madrid as it showed the Belgian was fired up for the match. The manager was fully immersed in the game, as he was seen blowing kisses at Jack Grealish when he played a pin-point pass. And the Spaniard said that Wednesday night's hostile scenes are commonplace, as both he and De Bruyne are always mouthing off at each other in training sessions.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The action with Kevin, I love it when we shout at each other. I like it," Guardiola told a press conference on Friday. "Sometimes it's a little bit flat, I like this energy. It's not the first time, you don't see, but he shouts at me in training. After that he becomes the best. Gundo [Ilkay Gundogan] lost the ball, Kevin too, we didn't need that in the game. At half-time I spoke about controlling the game, drop them and turn them. We didn't do it. Kevin stays calm and makes an incredible assist. Jack did the opposite, he could run but helps the team and joins the passes. It's football, we can do it. These things must happen to be competitive."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After booking their place in the Champions League in style, City can take their first step towards winning the treble when they face Chelsea on Sunday, knowing that victory would seal the Premier League title. City could even be crowned champions the day before, if Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest.

Although City have won four league titles under the Catalan coach and never won the Champions League, Guardiola said the Premier League was the most important trophy of all. He added: "It's non-stop, now is coming the most difficult thing. Tennis players say to serve to win Wimbledon is the most difficult one. On Sunday, the game is in our hands to win the most important competition. It's 10 months, every week. We're lucky to have the chance to finish at home with our people. We have to take it."

WHAT NEXT? City host Chelsea on Sunday before visiting Brighton in their penultimate Premier League clash on Wednesday.