Pep Guardiola hails Ilkay Gundogan as ‘one of the best I’ve ever trained in my career’ as Man City future to be decided in the coming weeks

Pep Guardiola hailed Ilkay Gundogan as "one of the best players he has ever trained" amid rumours of the German leaving the club next season.

Guardiola praises Gundogan as top class

One of the best Guardiola has ever trained

Gundogan to decide on future soon

WHAT HAPPENED? Ilkay Gundogan, who was the first signing of the Pep Guardiola era at Manchester City back in 2016, could leave the club in the summer after his contract expires. Amid rumours of him moving away from the club, Guardiola heaped praise on the player as he claimed that the German midfielder is a 'top class' player and one of the best he has ever coached after he scored a brace in Manchester City's 2-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Mancity.com, Guardiola said, "I remember one season when we won the second Premier League when Fernandinho was injured for a long time and he played as holding midfielder in games like against Burnley away with the long balls, second balls and… wow… he played. I said I had the feeling that without him we couldn't win the Premier League.

"He’s so intelligent Gundo, so clever and competitive. Under pressure, he handles it without a problem. He’s one of the best players I ever trained in my career in terms of the whole package. He's top, top class."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen whether Gundogan accepts a new deal that Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer him or move to Barcelona as a free agent, who have shown interest in signing the player. The midfielder is likely to decide on his future in the next few weeks, according to Fabrizio Romano.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Guardiola's side will next take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on May 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu.