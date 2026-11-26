Sporting CP head coach Paulo Fonseca defended the Jose Alvalade Stadium pitch after former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand joked about the groundskeeper following Bruno Fernandes' freak bobbling goal in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw. Despite the misfortune, Fonseca insisted his side showed courage and felt they could have beaten the Red Devils.
Fonseca defends pitch after Rio Ferdinand joke
Sporting CP head coach Paulo Fonseca dismissed criticism of the Jose Alvalade Stadium turf after former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand joked on social media that the groundskeeper would be placed in a headlock following Bruno Fernandes' freak second-half goal in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw. Having seen Luis Suarez's first-half penalty cancelled out by Fernandes' spot-kick, Sporting fell behind when the United captain's long-range shot struck a divot and squirmed past goalkeeper Kaique before Suarez salvaged a late point.
"Regarding the grass: it's true, when we arrived here for the first game, there was a problem with the grass, but today it was in good condition," Fonseca insisted after full-time. "Look: the players themselves, when they step on it, sometimes lift a bit of grass. That's perfectly normal; the grass was in good condition today, it wasn't in bad condition."
'There's a feeling that we could have won'
Backed to start ahead of Rui Silva, goalkeeper Kaique also escaped blame for the bobbling strike, with Fonseca stating he "played a good game, apart from that unfortunate incident with the ball on the pitch." Beyond the pitch debate, the Portuguese coach hailed his players' character for fighting back after conceding twice in seven minutes and insisted a victory was within reach.
"Yes, I agree. The truth is that we were terribly unlucky in the way we conceded the second goal, but there's a feeling that we could have won the game," Fonseca admitted. "I liked the players' courage, I liked the reaction after conceding the goal – perhaps many teams, at this moment when they concede two goals in seven minutes, would collapse, and the team reacted very well again."
Tactical shifts and Suarez's 'bitter taste'
Tactically, Sporting alternated between a five-man defensive line in deep zones and a four-man press higher up, using Luis Guilherme and Doumbia to bypass Harry Maguire and United's man-to-man marking. Despite the praise from the touchline, two-goal striker Suarez admitted dropping points at home stung after missing an early penalty before scoring twice.
"We leave here with a bitter taste," Suarez told Sport TV. "We played an honest game, but we started the second half poorly and were too permissive, and they scored two goals. We have to work for the full 90 minutes."
Sporting switch focus to FC Porto showdown
Denying any awareness of fan criticism over his substitutions, Fonseca immediately turned his attention toward Sunday's massive domestic clash away to Primeira Liga leaders FC Porto.
"I'm going to think about the FC Porto game now. I haven't thought about that game yet. It's an important game, there's no denying that," Fonseca said, with Suarez adding: "It's another game against the league leaders. It will be a great challenge for us."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.