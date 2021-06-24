Paulinho open to Barcelona return as another free agent signing for Liga giants

The Brazilian midfielder was a surprise addition at Camp Nou in 2017 and is not ruling out a second stint

Paulinho is leaving the door open for a second move to Barcelona, with the Brazilian midfielder another free agent option for the Liga giants to consider this summer.

Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay have already been snapped up at the end of their contracts at Manchester City and Lyon, with Ronald Koeman bringing in reinforcements that have required no transfer fee.

Paulinho may be another addition to explore, with the 32-year-old severing ties with Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande, and he has already spent one season at Camp Nou after becoming a surprise signing in 2017.

What has been said?

Paulinho, who made 49 appearances as part of the Liga and Copa del Rey-winning Barca squad in 2017-18, told Mundo Deportivo: "Barca are a team I know well.

"I spent an unforgettable year there, both at the club and in the city, and we won the League and the Copa del Rey. If I had another chance, and it was a good thing for both me and my family, I would be delighted [to return]."

Stating finances would play no part in his thinking if another opportunity presented itself, Paulinho added: "For me, the issue of money or the duration of the contract wouldn’t be a problem, it never has been, and less so if Barca is the team that calls you.

"I already demonstrated this when I left Guangzhou [by going] there [and] charging much less than I received in China.

"I've never put money ahead of my career, so that wouldn't be a problem to go back there. Also, this time the club wouldn't have to pay a transfer [fee] for me."

The bigger picture

Alongside Aguero, Garcia and Depay, Barcelona have also tied up a deal for Emerson Royal. Paulinho believes encouraging business is being done, with all of those drafted in so far "Barca level players".

The South American said: "Kun, for example, is a top striker. I haven't seen Emerson [play] in many matches, but [from] what I've seen of him he seems to me to be a good player, disciplined, with strength, power. I think he has everything to succeed at Barca."

It remains to be seen whether Paulinho is given a chance to join fellow countryman Emerson at Camp Nou, but he has made it clear that he has no intention of heading home just yet.

He added, with a return to Corinthians mooted: "My first option is to return to Europe, because I still see myself wanting and able to continue competing and fight to win titles."

