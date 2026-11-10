'Just get off!' - Paul Scholes RIPS into Man Utd flops over 'embarrassing' post-match habit

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Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United’s struggling squad to stop performing post-match laps of honour following a dismal start to the season. The club legend branded the routine "embarrassing" as Michael Carrick's side continue to languish in the Premier League relegation zone.

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A historically bad start for United

United are enduring a nightmare start to the Premier League season. They sit 18th in the table going into the November international break, having secured just one victory in ten matches. Carrick’s side are currently on an eight-game winless streak in the league. This is only the second time in the club's history they have suffered such a dismal run, matching their lowest position at this stage of a season since 1986.

Despite their dreadful form, the squad have continued to perform laps of appreciation after recent matches. This post-match routine has now drawn fierce criticism from club legend Scholes.

Scholes blasts post-match routine

The Red Devils players walked around the pitch to applaud fans following a humbling 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford. While supporters chanted for Carrick, they quickly directed boos at the squad once the manager headed down the tunnel.

The players repeated the gesture after a thrilling 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday. Scholes did not hold back when assessing the team's actions, demanding an immediate end to the routine.

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"I tell you one thing they need to do, stop doing these laps of honour after every game," Scholes told The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast. "What the fk. It’s so bad. Jesus, it’s embarrassing. Every game’s like the last game of the season. Just get off!"

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Butt shares his frustration

Scholes is not alone in his frustration over the post-match scenes at Old Trafford. Fellow former United midfielder Nicky Butt agreed that celebrating a draw was entirely inappropriate given the club's precarious league position.

"That’s pissing me off as well," Butt added during the podcast discussion. "A lap of honour after a draw…"

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United had actually shown some fight against Villa to avoid a fifth defeat of the campaign. They twice trailed by two goals before producing a spirited comeback to earn a point, but the overall situation remains bleak.

Carrick faces an uncertain future

The Manchester United hierarchy are currently reviewing Carrick’s position at the helm. They are weighing up whether to make a managerial change during the international break. Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, and Antonio Conte have all been linked with the job. However, club executives could still choose to show more faith in Carrick and give him time to turn the season around.