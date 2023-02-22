Pogback (again)! Paul Pogba returns to Juventus training after extended injury layoff

Paul Pogba is back in full Juventus training as he moves closer to ending his long-term injury absence.

Pogba suffered knee injury in pre-season

Forced to miss World Cup

Eager to play competitive match for Juve

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder rejoined in a free transfer from Manchester United last summer but has yet to play in an official game for Juventus, with setbacks to his knee problem frustrating him and his club. He's back in training now, though, and celebrated the milestone with a social media post on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus are in a much different position than they were when Pogba confirmed his return to Turin, with a points deduction seeing them drop from the European qualification positions. Even though the top four now appears out of reach, Pogba could at least help them make a deep run in this year's Europa League.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? They will play the second leg of their Europa League knockout play-off against Nantes on Thursday, needing an away win to advance. Pogba is not expected to be able to feature in that game, though his comeback appears to be imminent.