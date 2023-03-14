Could Paul Pogba be released by Juventus after one season? Serie A giants mulling over contract cancellation

- Frenchman returned to Turin in 2022
- Knee injury required surgery
- Back on the sidelines at present
WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning France international only returned to Turin for a second spell in the summer of 2022, with a move to Italy made as a free agent after reaching the end of his deal at Premier League giants Manchester United.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba has endured a torrid time at the Allianz Stadium, with an unfortunate knee injury picked up in pre-season forcing him to undergo surgery and sit out at the World Cup finals in Qatar. The 29-year-old has since returned to action, but managed just 38 minutes of game time before being dropped and suffering another injury.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Juve are now piecing together plans for 2023-24, having been docked 15 points this season to be left sweating on European qualification, with releasing Pogba one option that would allow them to cut costs.
WHAT NEXT? Pogba has upset Juve bosses on a regular basis this season, with his injury aggravated in February when going skiing, while he was left out of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans for a Europa League clash with Freiburg after turning up late for a team meeting.