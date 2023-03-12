Paul Pogba injured AGAIN as World Cup-winning midfielder remains stuck on 38 minutes for Juventus

Paul Pogba has picked up another injury at Juventus, with the World Cup winner left out of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans for a meeting with Sampdoria.

France international nursing a knock

Has already recovered from knee surgery

Missed midweek game due to discipline breach

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old midfielder, who returned to Turin in the summer of 2022 as a free agent after reaching the end of his contract at Manchester United, has been restricted to just 38 minutes of game time during his second spell with the Bianconeri. He was dropped for a Europa League clash with Freiburg after turning up late to a team meeting, having previously sat out the World Cup finals in Qatar after undergoing knee surgery, while he has been ruled out against Sampdoria with a muscular complaint.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba is set to undergo further tests before a full diagnosis is delivered on his latest fitness setback, but he is being prevented from playing the leading role that Juve had lined up for him when welcoming back to Italian football.

WHAT NEXT? Allegri’s squad is missing a number of senior stars at present, with the likes of Angel Di Maria, Federico Chiesa, Alex Sandro, Arkadiusz Milik, Kaio Jorge and the suspended Moise Kean also set to sit out a home date with Samp on Sunday.