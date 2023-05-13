'Treated like Kings!' - Paul Mullin opens up on Wrexham's wild Las Vegas trip as he hails 'unbelievable' owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Wrexham's Paul Mullin has revealed how much fun he had as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney treated the team to an 'unbelievable' trip to Las Vegas.

WHAT HAPPENED? After securing promotion to the EFL and smashing the National League points record along the way, the Red Dragons have been living it up with Holywood star Reynolds subsequently admitting "everything I own smells like champagne".

The team have been in party mode ever since, swapping the rolling hills of Wales for the glitz and glamour of America.

WHAT THEY SAID: Describing the wild trip on Soccer AM, Mullin explained: "It was unbelievable, ultimate treatment. Treated like Kings! It was obviously down to the owners that we went [to Vegas]. But it was phenomenal.

"Rob came to meet us one day – on the Friday he came, and left on Sunday. So he spent the time with us there. It was incredible."

Specifically on the A-list club owners, he added: "Unbelievable people, you know. What you see is what you get."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin was very much the star of the show on the pitch, scoring 47 goals across all competitions, but that still wasn't enough for him to land the National League Player of the Season award – it went to Notts County talisman Macaulay Langstaff instead.

WHAT NEXT? The players will have a few months off to nurse their inevitable hangovers before they begin life as a League Two outfit when next season kicks off in August.