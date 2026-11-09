'I don't feel happy' - Stoppage-time hero Patrick Dorgu admits sitting in Premier League relegation zone hurts despite rescuing 4-4 draw for Manchester United against Aston Villa

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Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu confessed he could take little satisfaction from his dramatic 96th-minute equaliser in Sunday's chaotic 4-4 home draw against Aston Villa. Despite twice wiping out two-goal deficits at Old Trafford, Michael Carrick's struggling side remain stranded inside the Premier League relegation zone entering the international break.

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Late header salvages chaotic point

Dorgu nodded home a corner in the sixth minute of added time after Joshua Zirkzee struck four minutes earlier to rescue Michael Carrick's side. Having dropped into the bottom three after Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City on Saturday, the hosts became the first Premier League team to erase a two-goal deficit twice in one match. Even so, the point leaves them one adrift of safety.

Full-back demands collective dressing-room response

Unai Emery's side led 2-0 inside four minutes as Alysson beat Senne Lammens before Nicolas Jackson converted a rebound. Although Bruno Fernandes scored a 16th-minute penalty after Boubacar Kamara fouled Matheus Cunha and ex-Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans equalised from Noussair Mazraoui's cutback in the 44th minute, Dorgu remained frustrated after the final whistle.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Dorgu said: "I don't feel happy - we are in a bad situation. We need to fight together to get out of it. Draw better than a loss but we had the better opportunities. Everyone needs to look at themselves and ask if they are doing enough. We need to fight for the manager, for the club and get out of this together.

"Of course it hurts [to be in relegation zone], there's a lot of games and we need everyone to come back sharp from international break and start getting wins."

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Defensive lapses overshadow historic fightback

Villa regained control after half-time through John McGinn's 48th-minute penalty following Diogo Dalot's foul on Alysson, before Leon Goretzka prodded home in the 53rd minute after Leny Yoro and Lammens failed to clear a free-kick. However, United covered 120.8km - their most under Carrick in 2026 - to recover from two goals behind for the third time in a week following Tuesday's win over Roma.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day about Dorgu, Carrick added: "It's good to have him and we've been careful with how we use him. He came on and made a difference. We need to improve the position we're in, of course, we do. If we tighten up, there are a lot of things we can take forward from the last three games for sure."

International break precedes survival battle

Both clubs now enter a two-week hiatus for the international break with contrasting frustrations to address. While Villa missed the chance to climb to eighth after surrendering their late cushion, pressure remains on Carrick to fix his side's chaotic defending. United must turn their spirited comebacks into victories when domestic action resumes to escape the bottom three.