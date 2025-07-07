WATCH: Patrick Dempsey enjoys traditional pregame oysters at Portland Hearts of Pine match against South Georgia Tormenta FC

The Hollywood actor was spotted partaking in the local tradition of pregame oysters while attending the Hearts of Pine's contest at Fitzpatrick Stadium

WHAT HAPPENED

Patrick Dempsey attended the Portland Hearts of Pine match against South Georgia Tormenta FC at Fitzpatrick Stadium, where he participated in what has quickly become a local tradition of enjoying fresh Maine oysters before matches. The Maine-born actor, known for his passion for his home state, was photographed at the stadium's Coastal Harvest concession area sampling a half-dozen Casco Bay oysters before kickoff.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The Hearts of Pine have incorporated local Maine traditions and cuisine into their matchday experience, with the pregame oyster bar becoming a signature element that sets the club apart in American soccer culture. The team's inaugural season has seen them establish several unique matchday rituals, including the oyster tradition that Dempsey participated in.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Following their 1-1 draw to South Georgia Tormenta FC, the Portland Hearts of Pine will face Texoma in the USL 1 on July 12.