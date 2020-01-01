‘Ozil perfect for Arsenal but there’s no way back’ – Wright ‘really sad’ to see World Cup winner wasting opportunity

The Gunners legend would love to see a creative playmaker pulling the strings for Mikel Arteta’s side, but concedes that is unlikely to happen

Mesut Ozil is “literally the perfect player” for Mikel Arteta’s system at , says Ian Wright, but the Gunners great concedes there is seemingly no way back for a World Cup-winning outcast.

The German playmaker did figure in pre-season outings for the north London giants, suggesting that he may see a slate wiped clean.

Ozil was, however, overlooked once again for a Premier League season opener against , with Arteta choosing to favour other options.

Wright is saddened to see a player with match-winning ability wasting away the final year of his contract at Emirates Stadium.

The former Arsenal striker is, however, not expecting the 31-year-old to change his ways and fight his way back into contention for regular game time.

He told the Kelly and Wrighty Show: “If you could have got Mesut Ozil onside in this particular team, with the way the manager thinks and the intensity that we now have, he is literally the perfect player.

“But it doesn't seem like that is going to happen. It doesn't seem like there is any way back for Ozil. I was in the ground the other day and he was walking around, he looked happy enough.

“The confusing thing for me is that everybody knows that if you do buy into Arteta's game plan, then you're probably going to get in there.

“I just find it really sad that nobody is able to convince him or make him understand that, even if you are going to leave. At the end of the day, he's still paid to be a footballer for the club.

“If it's his attitude isn't right in training or whatever, we've seen that Arteta will play them if they do show that, so I find it devastating that we can't find someone to get him to understand how integral he could be to this style at Arsenal.”

Ozil has not taken in a competitive appearance for Arsenal since facing West Ham on March 7, with no minutes given to him on the back of ‘Project Restart’.

The Gunners are now preparing to take in another derby date with the Hammers, at the Emirates on Saturday, but it is unlikely that the former international will be offered a reprieve and come back into Arteta’s plans for a meeting with David Moyes’ men.