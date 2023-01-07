Oxford United vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Oxford United against Arsenal on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Arsenal will take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Monday in an FA Cup third round encounter.

Mikel Arteta's side travel to Oxford looking to take their first step in the pursuit of a record 15th title. This is the first meeting between the two sides since 2002-03, when Arsenal won 2-0 with Dennis Bergkamp scoring his 100th goal as a Gunner. Interestingly, the north London side went on to win the FA Cup that year. They enter the contest on the back of a goalless draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League and should pick up a comfortable victory if they play to their potential.

Meanwhile, Oxford are in 14th place in League One and have struggled to find any consistency in their form. They were defeated by Exeter City at home in their last match and now face the daunting task of taking on the Premier League leaders.

Ahead of the match, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Oxford United vs Arsenal date and kick-off time

Game: Oxford United vs Arsenal Date: January 9, 2023 Kick-off time 8:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Jan 10) Venue: Kassam Stadium, Oxford

How to watch Oxford United vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to watch on ITV 1 UK and stream on STV Player and ITVX.

In India, the game can be watched on Sony Sports and streamed on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK ITV 1 UK STV Player, ITVX India Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Oxford United team news and squad

Oxford do not have any injury concerns heading into this fixture. Former Liverpool youngster Cameron Brannagan will be the one to watch out for, along with striker Matty Taylor.

Oxford predicted XI: McGinty; Anderson, Moore, Long, Brown; Bate, McGuane, Brannagan; Wildschut, Taylor, Goodrham

Position Players Goalkeepers Eastwood, McGinty. Defenders Moore, Findlay, Mousinho, Negru, Fleming, Brown, Anderson, Long. Midfielders Bate, Brannagan, McGuane, Gorrin, Henry, Browne, Murphy, Wildschut, Bodin, Jones, Goodrham. Forwards Taylor, Joseph, Baldock.

Arsenal squad and team news

Arsenal will be without long-term absentees Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson. However, Emile Smith Rowe has started to train after recovering from his groin injury and might get some minutes against United.

The rest of the squad is fit and available for selection. However, Arteta is likely to rest some of his regulars and give chances too fringe players like Matt Turner, Cedric Soares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arsenal possible XI: Turner; Soares, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Elneny, Vieira; Marquinhos, Nketiah, Martinelli