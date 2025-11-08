The limited-edition Outkast x MUNDIAL Stankonia F.C. capsule is available now, exclusively at mundialmag.com/collections/store

A quarter of a century after they defied the conventions of rap music, it's only right that Outkast linked up with the most unconventional football publication out there as they make their first-ever foray into the world of soccer with a brand-new soccer jersey.&

It's 25 years since Atlanta duo Big Boi and André 3000 released their fourth studio album, Stankonia - a seminal, genre-warping, mind-melting, expansive 24-track record crammed full of timeless, funky bangers that changed the hip-hop game, well, forever (ever).

An experimental masterpiece, Grammy Award-winning Stankonia opened our minds to a world where there are no rules and conventions are wilfully flouted for the benefit of musical creativity, as funk met rock, met psychedelia, met rave music. It had everything. At MUNDIAL, that is something we vibe with. They are now set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the album's release, the hip-hop icons have linked up with soccer’s own left-field pioneers MUNDIAL for a limited edition capsule to bring that world of creative freedom to life - reimagining the classic record as a fictional soccer club: Stankonia F.C.

The drop takes inspiration from the iconic black and white Stars and Stripes that provides the backdrop to the album's cover art, combined with instantly recognisable elements of soccer style across a jersey, hoodie and a pair of tees.

Of course, the jersey arrives in a 90s style, featuring that essential, perfectly proportioned collar and both Outkast's logo and the monochrome U.S. flag on the chest, while the group's name is emblazoned across the shirt above the lyrics 'Foreva Eva' from the revered No.1 single 'Ms. Jackson'. On the reverse you'll find the number 25, and Stankonia above it. The retro aesthetic is completed with a pinstripe design taken from the album spine. That’s what we call attention to detail.

The short-sleeved tee carries a custom Stankonia F.C. crest alongside MUNDIAL's logo, with the album artwork taking centre stage, while the long-sleeve is plastered with our new club's name in a gothic typeface wrapping around the new badge. Finally, the black hoodie features the lyrics 'The sky is falling, ain't no need to panic' from 'So Fresh, So Clean' on the reverse.

Arriving just ahead of Outkast’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and as their home city prepares for the 2026 World Cup, Stankonia F.C. celebrates their boundary-breaking legacy, which echoes the boundless creativity at the intersection of fashion and soccer. Twenty-five years after their seminal album changed the sound of hip-hop, Outkast’s influence now reaches the pitch, merging music and soccer culture in a celebration of the game we love.