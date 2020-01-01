Osayi-Samuel strikes in 5-1 QPR FA Cup win over Swansea City

The Anglo-Nigerian was among the scorers for the Superhoops at Loftus Road on Sunday afternoon

Bright Osayi-Samuel put his name on the scoresheet as Queens Park breezed past 5-1 in the third round of the .

The 22-year-old did so in the 29th minute of play after Jordan Hugill gave the Superhoops the lead.

Hugill added his second on the stroke of half-time before Lee Wallace and Josh Scowen heaped more misery on the Swans.

29' RANGERS TWO TO THE GOOD! @Bright_097 dispossesses Bidwell in his own box before finishing into the far corner. #QPR double their lead!



(2-0) #QPRSWA #EmiratesFACup

George Byers scored the consolation goal for the South side.

Osayi-Samuel lasted for 69 minutes and was replaced by 22-year-old Irish-Nigerian Olamide Sodipo.

Osayi-Samuel has now featured 20 times in all competitions for QPR this season, with his goal tally up to five alongside four assists.

His most recent goal action came last weekend in the Championship after Mark Warburton’s men thumped 6-1. Another Anglo-Nigerian in Eberechi Eze scored in that match.