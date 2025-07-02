Orlando City SC's Gustavo Caraballo and Chicago Fire FC's Robert Turdean headline 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game in Austin

MLS has revealed the complete rosters and event details for the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED

Major League Soccer has revealed the complete rosters for the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The league has unveiled the 44 top youth prospects selected to participate in the showcase event during a presentation at 11 a.m. ET on July 2. The annual youth all-star match, which highlights the best talent from MLS academy systems and other elite development programs, will take place at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas on Monday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT, with fans able to watch via free live streams on MLS's YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com.

“These 44 players represent the highest level of performance and future potential across our MLS NEXT Academies,” MLS NEXT Technical Director Luis Robles told MLS. “It’s our privilege to honor the work that these players and their clubs have put in all season. We’re excited to see them compete on July 21st and experience MLS All-Star Week in Austin.”

WHAT DAN KEATS SAID

“We’re committed to supporting young athletes and the communities that help them thrive,” Dan Keats, director of Sponsorships, Allstate told MLS. “Sponsoring the MLS NEXT All-Star Game is about investing in the future of the sport and celebrating the hard work, character and potential of these standout players from across the U.S. and Canada.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Notable Homegrown players among the 2025 All-Stars include Orlando City SC's Gustavo Caraballo, Chicago Fire FC's Robert Turdean, and San Jose Earthquakes' Kaedren Spivey. These rising stars represent the league's investment in developing local talent rather than relying exclusively on international transfers, a fundamental shift in MLS's approach to roster building over the past decade.

Previous alumni of this game have included Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Jonathan Shore (New York City FC), and Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF).

WHAT’S NEXT?

Following Tuesday's roster announcement, the selected players will complete their preparations with their respective academy teams before traveling to Austin for the match. The event will be integrated into the broader MLS All-Star Week festivities taking place in Austin, connecting the youth showcase with the league's senior All-Star celebrations.