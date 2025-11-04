How to watch Oregon vs Hawaii NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Oregon Ducks (25-10 last season) open their new campaign at Matthew Knight Arena on Tuesday, playing host to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-16 last year).

Oregon wrapped up last season with a 25-10 overall record, finishing seventh in the Big Ten after going 12-8 in conference play. The Ducks were nearly unbeatable at home, posting a 15-2 mark, and held their own on the road with a 7-4 record.

Hawaii, meanwhile, ended its 2024–25 run at 15-16 overall, good for ninth place in the Big West following a 7-13 conference record. The Rainbow Warriors were solid on their own court (13-7), but struggled away from home, managing just two wins in 11 road games.

Oregon vs Hawaii: Date and tip-off time

The Oregon will face off against Hawaii in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR.

Date Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Matthew Knight Arena Location Eugene, OR

How to watch Oregon vs Hawaii on TV & stream live online

Oregon vs Hawaii team news & key performers

Oregon Ducks team news

On offense, Oregon put up 76.5 points per game last season — good enough for 105th nationally — while conceding 70.9 points per contest on the defensive end (143rd). The Ducks shot a steady 46.0% from the floor and 34.4% from three-point range, ranking 106th and 162nd respectively. They also impressed at the foul line, converting 75.7% of their free throws (52nd in the nation). On the glass, Oregon averaged 35.8 rebounds per outing, paired with 14.3 assists and 11.3 turnovers per game, reflecting a balanced but not flawless offense.

Nathan Bittle was the team’s go-to scorer, averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, anchoring the frontcourt. Jackson Shelstad followed closely with 13.7 points, 2.9 boards, and 2.7 assists, while TJ Bamba chipped in 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, giving Oregon a consistent trio of contributors.

Hawaii Warriors team news

Meanwhile, Hawaii managed 70.1 points per game on offense, ranking 280th in the country, and allowed 71.2 points per contest defensively (151st). The Warriors shot 44.9% from the field and 32.0% from deep, finishing 163rd and 291st in those categories. They were reliable at the stripe, hitting 73.8% of their free throws (119th), while averaging 35.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, and 13.5 turnovers a night — numbers that reveal both their grit and room for growth.

Gytis Nemeikša paced Hawaii with 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game, while Tanner Christensen provided an inside presence with 10.8 points and 6.9 rebounds. Ryan Rapp rounded out the team’s core production, posting 7.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing.