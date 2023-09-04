Olympiacos secure deal for Wolves winger Daniel Podence ahead of Greek transfer window deadline

Wolverhampton winger Daniel Podence has secured a move to Olympiacos three years after he left the Greek side.

  • Podence joins Olympiacos
  • Had contact with Celtic earlier
  • Wanted European football

WHAT HAPPENED? During the summer window, the Portuguese winger was linked with Celtic as Brendan Rodgers sought a replacement for fellow countryman Jota. However, the Hoops went elsewhere and signed Luis Palma from Aris in Greece instead. Podence has now re-joined the Greek side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Olympiacos qualified for the group stage after defeating FK Cukaricki of Serbia in the play-off round. If the deal goes through, he will link up with former Manchester City striker, Stefan Jovetic, who the club announced earlier today. European football was a major decider for the winger who wanted to leave Wolves in search of progression.

WHAT NEXT FOR PODENCE? The Portuguese winger will now join the team dynamics with the Greek side and will likely make his debut against AEK Athens on September 16, as the league is on hold due to the international break.

