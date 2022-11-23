Olivier Giroud makes ageing 'like fine wine' claim after equalling Thierry Henry's France scoring record

Olivier Giroud believes he's getting better with age after drawing level with Thierry Henry at the top of France's all time top goalscorer list.

Giroud bags World Cup brace

No one has score more for France than him

Says he is ageing like a fine wine

WHAT HAPPENED? Giroud's brace against Australia in France's 4-1 win in the World Cup yesterday took him level with legend Henry in France's all time top scorers list. Both players sit on 51 goals, although Giroud has hit the number in nine fewer appearances than his counterpart, and he made a big claim about his ability after the match.

WHAT HE SAID: “It means a lot to be next to Thierry Henry on the national team top scorer sheet,” Giroud said. “It is unbelievable and we couldn’t hope for a better start at the World Cup. I play football until my body allows me. I’m a competitor and I’m very passionate and still very hungry. As long as I feel good, I will do my best for the team to reach our target and tonight I feel very good. Like some friends said ‘like fine wine’."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France are looking to become the first holders to make it out of the group stage of the World Cup since Brazil in 2006. An early goal for Australia had Les Bleus slightly nervous before Adrien Rabiot, Giroud and Kylian Mbappe ensured they would avoid embarrassment in their opener.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Didier Deschamps' team take on Denmark on November 26 as they look to make it two wins from two to start the group.