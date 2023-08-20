Explained: The message Olga Carmona unveiled on her shirt after scoring winner for Spain in Women's World Cup final

Olga Carmona has explained what the message she unveiled after scoring against England in the Women's World Cup final meant.

Carmona won it for Spain

Paid tribute to friend in celebration

Helped keep Lionesses at bay too.

WHAT HAPPENED? Carmona's first-half strike was enough to seal Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup triumph, but questions arose as to what the message on her undershirt read. The topic came up amid the jubilant celebrations after the game and the 23-year-old was more than happy to explain.

WHAT THEY SAID? Carmona said: "I dedicate my goal & this victory to my best friend, who recently lost her mother."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender bagged herself two goals across the tournament, including the all-important winner in Sunday's final and she took the chance to pay tribute to her friend with the goal against the Lionesses.

WHAT NEXT FOR CARMONA? Sunday's events will certainly live long in the memory, especially with her netting the winner for her country. She's got a bit of time to savour it too as Real Madrid's season doesn't get underway until September 9 - when they face Real Betis at home.