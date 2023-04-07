Belgian giants Club Brugge may offer former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a return to the dugout.

WHAT HAPPENED? As reported by The Times, Solskjaer could be in line to return to management for the first time since leaving Manchester United, having emerged as a shock contender to replace former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker at Club Brugge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Solskjaer was sacked by the Red Devils in November 2021 following a 4-1 humbling to Watford at Vicarage Road. He has been patiently waiting for the right opportunity since then, as he nears almost 18 months outside of management.

Since his departure from Old Trafford, Solskjaer has kept his coaching skills sharp by serving as the youth team manager at his hometown club Kristiansund BK. However, his dry spell out of the game could be set to come to an end sooner rather than later, with Club Brugge reportedly shortlisting him for their vacant managerial role.

The reigning Belgian champions have already parted ways with two head coaches this season, with former Fulham boss Parker leaving after only a few months in charge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Solskjaer is one of at least three candidates battling it out for the vacant managerial position at Brugge.

Standard Liege's Ronny Deila is said to be their top target, while ex-RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich assistant manager Dino Toppmoller is also in the running. If Solskjaer is appointed by Club Brugge, it will be his first job in first-team management since leaving his beloved Man Utd.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOLSKJAER AND CLUB BRUGGE? The Belgian heavyweights have endured a difficult season and are currently languishing in fourth in the Belgian Pro League. They are preferably searching for a project manager to start the rebuilding process after dismissing three managers in a short period of time.

If Club Brugge declines the option to hire Solskjaer, the Norwegian will continue his job search.