Still going strong! Oldest professional footballer Kazuyoshi Miura moves on loan to Oliveirense in Portuguese second division

Kazuyoshi Miura, the world's oldest active professional footballer, has signed for Portuguese second-tier side Oliveirense on loan from Yokohama FC.

WHAT HAPPENED? The journey continues for 55-year-old Miura, who has signed for Liga Portugal 2 side Oliveirense on loan until the end of the 2022-23 season. The Japanese forward's arrival was confirmed via the club's Twitter and sees him play football in Europe for the first time since 1999, when he spent a brief spell with Dinamo Zagreb.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Miura has become something of a cult hero around the world for his exploits in football, enjoying a playing career in the professional game that has now spanned across five decades. Olivereinse were acquired by the Onodera Group in November 2022 - the owners of Miura's parent club Yokohama FC. Olivereinse were only promoted into Portugal's second division last season and currently sit 9th in the Liga Portugal 2 standings.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The move also means that Miura becomes the oldest person to ever play for a professional ball sports team in Portugal. Capped 55 times for Japan between 1990 and 2000, Olivereinse becomes the 15th club Miura has represented since turning professional with Santos in 1986. He's been signed to Yokohama FC since 2005, but has spent time away on loan at Sydney FC and Suzuka Point Getters in that time.

WHAT NEXT FOR MIURA? Trying to feature for Olivereinse and influencing their season will be the next step for 'King Kazu', who will turn 56 while he's in Portugal on February 26.