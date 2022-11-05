'Oh, my good gosh!' - Sterling couldn't wait to link up with Kovacic at Chelsea

Raheem Sterling says Mateo Kovacic is the player he was most excited to team up with at Chelsea when he made the summer move from Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sterling joined the Blues from the reigning Premier League champions and says that Kovacic was the team-mate he was eager to work with after seeing his performances against City.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told BT Sport: "Kovacic. When we used to play them with [Man] City, I used to think: 'Oh, my good gosh!' I'm not going to lie. Of course I used to always love playing with Mason for England as well. He's just a little busy one, he's just always getting on the ball and stuff. Kova for sure because there were a couple times he was doing some serious stuff against us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sterling has scored three Premier League goals in the 11 matches he has played while embracing a different position than the one he played at Manchester City. Kovacic, meanwhile, struggled with fitness at the very start of the season and is still trying to find his best form.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Sterling and his Blues team-mates are in action again on Sunday when they host Arsenal in the Premier League.