NYCFC teammate Maxime Chanot is 'always making fun of me' - Richy Ledezma

NYCFC's Richard 'Richy' Ledezma garnered his first Man of the Match during Saturday's encounter against Nashville and life couldn't be better for him.

WHAT HAPPENED? As his first month with New York City FC draws to a close, Richy Ledezma turned in a Man of the Match performance on Saturday in his first start for the team having previously made three consecutive substitute appearances. The American midfielder, on loan from PSV Eindhoven, has been enjoying life in the Big Apple with his teammates making the club "feel like home".

WHAT THEY SAID: “I mean, yeah, it’s a good feeling, especially giving [an assist] to Maxime Chanot,” Ledezma said. “He always makes fun of me in training, but like I said to give an assist to my teammates is just an incredible feeling. I feel like I should have scored two tonight, but it’ll come.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A first start and a first assist for NYCFC will be a welcome sight for the youngster who has been looking to push his way into more first-team action. Ledezma’s loan move to NYCFC was probably a needed one for the young midfielder, after only appearing in seven Eredivisie matches for PSV this season.

WHAT NEXT? New York City FC next face off against FC Dallas as the midfielder will look to get another start and look to gain further traction.

