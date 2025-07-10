NWSL side Seattle Reign sign Mia Fishel from Chelsea on contract through 2029

Seattle Reign FC have completed the signing of USWNT forward on a multi-year deal, making her the longest-contracted player on the club's roster

WHAT HAPPENED

Seattle Reign FC have announced the acquisition of USWNT forward Mia Fishel from Chelsea, signing her to a contract that runs through the 2029 season. The 24-year-old joins the NWSL club after two seasons with Chelsea, where she made 21 appearances but saw her time limited by an ACL injury suffered while training with the national team in February 2024. Despite her limited playing time, Fishel won back-to-back WSL titles with the Blues before leaving the club this summer.

“I’m incredibly excited to sign a long-term contract in the NWSL and take this next step in my career with Seattle Reign FC,” Fishel told Seattle Reign. “This league is one of the best in the world, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I can’t wait to get started and contribute to the team’s success.”

WHAT SEATTLE REIGN POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

This transfer continues the trend of American players returning to the NWSL after brief stints in Europe, particularly as the domestic league's financial resources and competitive level continue to grow. Fishel's unconventional career path - choosing Mexico over the NWSL initially before moving to Chelsea - reflects the evolving global landscape in women's soccer, where players increasingly make career decisions based on personal development rather than traditional pathways.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Fishel joins Seattle immediately and will be available for selection as the Reign return to NWSL action on August 1 against Angel City FC.