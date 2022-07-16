Nunez shushes trolls after missed chances & delivers message to doubters after £64m Liverpool transfer

The Uruguay striker is still finding his feet with Premier League heavyweights after completing his big-money move from Benfica

Darwin Nunez is only a matter of minutes into his Liverpool career, but the Uruguay striker is already having to contend with online trolls that are ready to write him off as a £64-million ($79m) flop. The 23-year-old striker has been in pre-season action for the Reds, with a couple of chances passing him by during outings against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Nunez's pedigree, which includes 34 goals for Benfica last season, suggests that he knows his way to the back of the net, and the highly-rated South American is not about to let a few detractors get to him as he takes to shushing away their criticism.

How has Darwin Nunez responded to trolls?

Nunez took aim at any doubters following his second-half appearance in the 2-0 victory over Palace in Singapore during which Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah were on target.

One opportunity did come and go for the South American, with a slight deflection doing him few favours as Vicente Guaita kept out a close-range effort.

After seeing some suggest that he should have opened his account by now, Nunez has stated that his “resilience” will not be knocked and that anybody questioning him should zip their mouth.

Who will Darwin Nunez score his first Liverpool goal against?

Liverpool will be back in action on Thursday once they have returned to Europe from a trip to Asia.

They are due to face Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, with Nunez likely to see more game time in that contest.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will then take on Red Bull Salzburg on July 27 before facing old adversaries Manchester City in the Community Shield curtain-raiser at the King Power Stadium on July 30.

Another friendly date with Strasbourg has been pencilled in for the day after that outing in Leicester, with the 2022-23 Premier League campaign – by which point Nunez will be hoping to be off the mark – set to be opened with a visit to newly-promoted Fulham on August 6.

