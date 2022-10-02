'The numbers are scary' - 17-goal Haaland stuns Guardiola after more hat-trick heroics for City in Manchester derby

Pep Guardiola admits that the numbers being posted by Erling Haaland are “scary”, with the Norwegian already up to 17 goals for Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? That remarkable return has been achieved in just 11 appearances, with the target found on 14 occasions in the Premier League. History has been made by a prolific 22-year-old, as he has recorded hat-tricks in three successive home games in domestic competition, with a stunning start to life at the Etihad Stadium being enjoyed by a forward exceeding all expectations.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola told Sky Sports after seeing Haaland claim another match ball in a 6-3 derby win over arch-rivals Manchester United: “The numbers speak for himself. He has done this before here. It is not our way. Always we try to help him in our environment. We have this incredible sense that he always looks starving and is so competitive.

“The numbers are scary, honestly. He sees 10 players running without the ball with effort for each other so he wants to do it. They visualise it, they see it. It's why we have success in the last few years. Behind it is effort and desire to do it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Phil Foden also netted a hat-trick for City on derby day, with City cementing their status as the only side in the Premier League still defending an unbeaten record in the 2022-23 campaign.

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland has as many Premier League hat tricks as Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has played just eight games!

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? City have midweek Champions League action to come against FC Copenhagen, while their next Premier League outing will also come on home soil against struggling Southampton.