Nottingham Forest tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

With a first full season back in the Premier League under their belt after dodging the drop back down to the championship, Nottingham Forest will be looking to avoid the relegation fight again and reinforce their top-flight status when they take to the field this term at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper’s big-spending squad overhaul took time to settle its new faces in during the 2022-23 season, but a late burst of strong form ensured they remained at the high table of English football, and there will be high hopes that they can push on amid their sophomore campaign, with the outside chance of a top-half finish on the cards too.

Fans look set to reward their success with another show of loyalty on the banks of the River Trent, so how do you get a ticket to catch Nottingham Forest in action? Let GOAL talk you through your options for seeing them in 2023-24, including where to find tickets and how much they’ll cost.

Upcoming Nottingham Forest tickets for sale and ticket prices

With a busy season set to take them across three different competitions, it’s going to be a brutal campaign for Nottingham Forest and their supporters. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures at the City Ground:

List of Nottingham Forest home fixtures

Date Fixture Price Fri Aug 18 Sheffield United TBC Mon Sep 18 Burnley TBC Sun Oct 1 Brentford TBC Sat Oct 21 Luton TBC Sat Nov 4 Aston Villa TBC Sat Nov 25 Brighton & Hove Albion TBC Sat Dec 2 Everton TBC

With a rich history encompassing both domestic and international triumph over the years, Forest remain linked in the memory of the soccer world with their time under the leadership of Brian Clough, arguably the greatest English football manager of all time.

Under the ex-Derby County man, their fortunes were transformed from second-tier strugglers to European Cup winners, though it has taken several decades since for the City Ground to see those glories even vaguely recaptured following Cooper’s arrival at the helm.

Home to the club since 1898, their stadium has been the subject of redevelopment rumours, or even a move elsewhere in the city, for several years. However, its rich heritage and love from fans keeps the Euro 1996 host venue running - and they’ll hope to taste further success there this season too.

Where can I buy Nottingham Forest tickets?

Fans hoping to pick up a ticket at the City Ground this season can buy their seat from Nottingham Forest’s official ticket portal, at eticketing.co.uk/nottinghamforest. The website is the official first-hand retailer for Nottingham Forest home tickets this term.

You can also look at StubHub if you are happy to obtain a second-hand ticket, with the resale site among the more recognised options for supporters chasing a late purchase.

Nottingham Forest tickets: benefits, prices and availability

As one of the most popular sports competitions both at home in the United Kingdom and across the rest of the world, it can be a tough gig to land a seat at a Premier League match sometimes. Below, GOAL lays out the two options you can choose for regular tickets:

Nottingham Forest season tickets; benefits, pricing and availability

The only way to ensure your spot at every home Premier League fixture at the City Ground is to be a season ticket holder with Nottingham Forest. A campaign-long pass allows supporters entry to all league games hosted by the club, and comes with added perks such as premium opportunities to obtain knockout competition tickets at home too.

Unfortunately, like with many Premier League teams, season tickets are not available right now for new supporters. Prior holders have an opportunity to renew ahead of each new campaign, but those hoping for one in future will need to sign up to a waiting list provided by the club, where they will be subsequently informed of their eligibility to purchase a season ticket.

Nottingham Forest matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

With season tickets not available, most Nottingham Forest fans and supporters who will attend games this season at the City Ground will buy a single matchday ticket for their game of choice this campaign.

These are sold on a match-by-match basis and are offered at a variety of prices, dictated by factors such as seat location, opponent, and fixture within the course of a season. Below, you can find the price for Nottingham Forest fixtures this term:

Category Adult Senior Student Junior Peter Taylor Stand TBC TBC TBC TBC Brian Clough Stand TBC TBC TBC TBC Bridgford Stand TBC TBC TBC TBC Trent End TBC TBC TBC TBC

FAQs

Where can I stay around the City Ground?

There are multiple hotels and accommodation options for visitors to stay at around the City Ground and across Nottingham during their visit.

The interactive map below shows what is available in the immediate vicinity of the ground, while the town’s transportation links also means it is possible to stay further afield around your matchday experience:

Where can I buy Nottingham Forest hospitality tickets?

For those who want to enjoy their matchday in the lap of luxury, you can look to purchase a hospitality package to watch Nottingham Forest in action at the City Ground during the season.

Hospitality options allow fans to watch a game in sumptuous surroundings, ranging from private boxes to pre-match fine dining and function suites to post-match celebrations. You can purchase hospitality for Nottingham Forest matches from https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/hospitality/, while you can also enquire with the club directly.

Packages at the City Ground include:

Boardroom Experience - A luxury champagne reception upon arrival, a pre-match meal with complimentary beverages and seat in the Directors’ Box.

- A luxury champagne reception upon arrival, a pre-match meal with complimentary beverages and seat in the Directors’ Box. Directors’ Club - A four-course pre-match meal with an additional cheese course, hosted by a Forest legend, and a seat in the Directors’ Box.

- A four-course pre-match meal with an additional cheese course, hosted by a Forest legend, and a seat in the Directors’ Box. Executive Club - A dedicated private space for up to 10 guests, with a two-course meal, a dedicated host, Forest legend as host and a VIP speaker.

- A dedicated private space for up to 10 guests, with a two-course meal, a dedicated host, Forest legend as host and a VIP speaker. 1865 Club - A relaxed, informal bar-table arrangement, with food options, a Forest legend as host and a reserved padded seat in the 1865 enclosure.

- A relaxed, informal bar-table arrangement, with food options, a Forest legend as host and a reserved padded seat in the 1865 enclosure. Robin Hood Suite - A four-course pre-match meal with an additional cheese course, hosted by a Forest legend, and a seat in the Peter Taylor Stand.

- A four-course pre-match meal with an additional cheese course, hosted by a Forest legend, and a seat in the Peter Taylor Stand. Legends’ Lounge - A semi-casual buffet-style environment, with reserved seating behind glass in the viewing gallery and a Forest legend as host.

When do Nottingham Forest hospitality tickets go on sale?

Nottingham Forest hospitality tickets are already on sale and open for enquiries already. Simply head to the club’s official website to register your interest in a package for a match.

Please be aware that hospitality options are often limited, and that an expression of interest does not guarantee a seat.

How can I check Nottingham Forest ticket availability?

Demand for Nottingham Forest tickets is expected to outnumber availability this season, with old and new fans all likely to be looking to get down and cheer them on at the City Ground.

The easiest way to check availability for Nottingham Forest matches will be through the club’s official website, at eticketing.co.uk/nottinghamforest.

Can I buy Nottingham Forest tickets without a membership?

On some occasions, you can buy Nottingham Forest tickets without a club membership. However, you will not be in an advantageous place to get the jump on other fans who are. Club membership gives you priority when it comes to purchasing tickets for games at the City Ground.

Below, you can find the membership tiers available for supporters this season:

My Forest- £25.00

How can I buy Nottingham Forest away tickets?

You can purchase Nottingham Forest away tickets through the club’s official website, though be aware they will be offered on a first-come-served basis to season ticket holders. Alternatively, you can try to get them through the opposition club’s ticket portal, but you may need to be a member to do so.

If you cannot locate a seat that way, you can try StubHub to see if there is a resale option available for your chosen game.

How hard is it to get Nottingham Forest tickets?

With the Premier League’s popularity close to an all-time high, it can be a scramble to get tickets to catch a match. However, it is not impossible to land a seat.

Explore all options available through the club’s ticket portal and through StubHub. There may be late-breaking ticket drops or varied resale options available the nearer you get to a certain fixture.

How do I buy cheap Nottingham Forest tickets?

The smartest place to purchase cheap Nottingham Forest tickets will be through the club’s official ticket portal, at eticketing.co.uk/nottinghamforest. In spite of demand, no other official retailer will carry tickets for fixtures at the City Ground at a lower price.

You can also look to buy cheap Nottingham Forest tickets through resale with StubHub. However, Make sure you have read the terms and conditions surrounding any individual ticket and resale, and double-check that you are purchasing from a trusted source, so as not to be caught out by touts.

What is the best way to travel to the City Ground?

The best way to travel to the City Ground is by public transportation or on foot, with parking limited around the stadium and surrounding residential areas. Nottingham railway station, served by the National Rail network, is within walking distance of the stadium.

In addition, the City Ground is served by buses and trams on matchdays, with Meadows Embankment the nearest stop for the latter service. To find out more information, check the club’s website.

Can I book a tour of the City Ground?

Previously, you could indeed book a tour of the City Ground. However, Nottingham Forest does not appear to be currently offering behind-the-scenes trips.

If this changes, GOAL will update this information accordingly.